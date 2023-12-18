Hre City Makes US$3,4M Inspite Of Parking Barons Challenges

The City of Harare has managed to make a wooping USD$3,4 million inspite of facing insurmountable challenges in handling parking space barons.

This was revealed by City Parking public relations officer Francis Mandaza who confirmed they had engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to deal with touts who have self proclaimed themselves Parking Space Barons and irking a living from charging for parking space.

“There have been some arrests, but this problem persists as the police cannot man parking areas full-time because they have other things to attend to,” Mandaza said, adding,

“So, all in all, we have remitted about US$3,4 million for 2023, including revenue from other sources.”

City Parking is the Harare City Council’s vehicle parking management subsidiary, and the PR officer confirmed they have collected over US$3 million in parking fines and fees this year.

Mandaza said they undertook an aggressive parking enforcement campaign in Harare’s central business district in June, targeting vehicles parked in bus lanes and designated loading zones, sparking a public uproar.

“In terms of the street parking fees, we have collected US$2,1 million and this is what we remitted to council,” said

“In terms of enforcement fees, we collected US$1,1 million.

“Since the first quarter of this year, we have started aggressive enforcement of regulations, in terms of finding offenders.”