Fake Cheap Data Bundles Hit Zim Market

While trying to find an alternative for cheaper data, quite a  number of Econet subscribers have found themselves scammed by  individuals who are  purportedly  selling cheaper data  bundles.

However the same can not be said for NetOne  data bundles, where we  suspect  some vendors  are actually manipulating the  system and  selling  desperate  clients much more data for less, a  serious  revenue leak which NetOne  is  yet to deal with it.

NetOne  porous system has been a  victim  of  VPN override  allowing  subscribers to run  a  free VPN which then tunnels out data  to the  internet  giving the  subscriber  free access, however  some  have  been  penalized  for committing the act.

Scammers seem to be offering cheaper and  attractive  data packages compared to these  Mobile Network Operator MNO.

Mobile Network Operator network current charges of the private wifi bundle starts from 8GB costing $ZWL 1,300 while 15GB and 25GB is pegged at ZWL$2000 , ZWL$ 2800 respectively.

Data scammers found a lucrative way of making business offering data packages from as little as 5GB for ZWL $400 , 10 GB for ZWL$ 700 , ZWL $ 20GB for ZWL$990.

A victicm to the data scam narrated the procedure.

” They send you details as this 0771770364 M Mchena*Pay*

Send confirmation

Send Confirmation Name

Send Number to be credited

To be Credited in 5mins

The data will never be credited , they go quite and while you try their numbers it will not go through.

While using more means to scam people ,other agents now make customers send half of the money in promise of crediting data and make the half payment later .

” I was told to send ZWL$200 , and then send the remaining amount after data was credited to me , i took the chance basing on the amount , i was scammed these people are fake.”

A comment from Econet was fruitless as they did not respond.

Last year mobile operators increase data charges citing inflation and rise in operational costs.

The charges took a toll on subscribers whose salaries were not reviewed to also meet the increase of services

