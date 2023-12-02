ZPC vs lntratrek Zimbabwe Case

The Supreme court of Zimbabwe delivered a judgement yesterday on the appeal by Zimbabwe Power Company ( ZPC) against a High court decision which had found that the contract for development of the 100MW Gwanda Solar project was still valid, ZPC ‘ s appeal was dismissed after hearing before Honourable Justices Chiweshe, Makoni and Musakwa.

For the avoidance of doubt, the High Court judgement did not award lntratrek demages im the sim of US$ 22 million as alleged by some online publications or any sum in demages for that matter.

In a statement by ZPC which reads, “lt is equally important that the judgement does not create any further liability on ZPC outside that which is contained in the EPC contract signed with lntratrek on 23 October 2015, consequently lntratrek is therefore required to satisfy all conditions precedent to the commencement of the project which had failed to achieve as of 23 April 2018”.

Zimbabwe Power Company remains committed to sustainable supply of power to the country in support of the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030 objective of ensuring National Access and Total Electrification.