Chiefs Receive Gukurahundi Data Collection Gadgets

Traditional Chiefs in Zimbabwe have received laptops, cellphones and recorders, which they will use to collect data to be gathered during Gukurahundi public hearings.

Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza, who is also the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said there is already a plan in motion to let the media do their job as they interact with the Chiefs concerned, the victims and whole Gukurahundi Steering Committee.

“Please be advised that the Gukurahundi Steering Committee is scheduled to convene a Media Sensitisation Meeting with editors from media houses in Zimbabwe.

The traditional leaders

who will conduct the Gukurahundi public hearings have already been trained through several meetings and workshops that have been conducted.Last year, President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a handbook, which the traditional leaders produced to guide them during the public hearings.

The President is expected to launch the outreach programme as consultations are underway to finalize the date when the hearings will start next year.

“The purpose of the meeting is to sensitize the media sector on issues relating to Gukurahundi. In this regard, you are cordially invited to attend the aforementioned event. The meeting is scheduled to be held on the 28th of January, 2024 at Rainbow Hotel, Bulawayo,” said Attorney General Mabiza.

In this light, the Gukurahundi genocide Community Outreach Programme will be held in Bulawayo targeting the media sector where editors from different publications and broadcasting houses will participate, including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana.

Information from the public on what could be done to bring closure to affected communities will be gathered.