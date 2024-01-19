Econet Completes LTE Upgrade

Econet Wireless has since finished carrying out network upgrades in different parts of the country to improve service delivery and maintain its status as the fastest network.

This was done using a Speed checker. The Long-Term Evolution {LTE} is the latest in broadband technology with Fourth Generation 4G. This helps the customers make video calls, and download videos all on the superfast 4G on mobile phones. Econet’s speed peaked at 7.56Mbps for download while it showed 4.06Mbps for upload.

LTE means Long Term Evolution. It’s a term used for the particular type of 4G that delivers a fast mobile Internet experience. You will usually see it called 4G LTE often found in the corner of your phone screen, where you see the classic service bars.

It allows users to power up their mobile data and experience ultra-fast speeds of up to 42 Mbps. It downloads files from the Internet up to 10 times faster than with 3G. For 4G LTE to work, all you need is a smartphone that’s configured to work with it. These phones will connect automatically with the 4G LTE network where available.