Mighty Warriors Coach Mlauzi In Alleged Sexual Harassment Storm

Returning Mighty Warriors gaffer, Shadreck Mlauzi is in the eye of the storm as the Zimbabwe supreme football governing body, Zifa has instigated an investigation for alleged sexual harassment.

Mlauzi, who has led the Mighty Warriors into the second round of the Cosafa Women’s Championships underway in South Africa, is being investigated for sexually harassing a female member of his technical team and some players.

The Statement by the Zifa Normalisation Committee came out barely hours before the Mighty Warriors take on neighbours Zambia in the semi-finals of the Cosafa tournament currently underway at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa tomorrow.

It is understood that the female member of his technical team made a report to the Zifa Normalisation Committee which is in charge of all football-related issues in the country for now.

According to the report, Mlauzi inappropriately touched a female member of the technical team and on numerous occasions, made suggestive comments to some players.

One player claimed that he told her he was ready to have an intimate relationship with anyone she wanted.

Normalisation Committee Chairperson Lincoln Mutasa released a statement this afternoon acknowledging the report adding that the association had sent a qualified Safeguarding Officer to attend to the matter and was conducting independent investigations.

“The association is taking the matter seriously, and is currently carrying out independent investigations to get to the bottom of the allegations,” wrote Mutasa.

He urged the public not to make unfounded pronouncements that could jeopardise the investigations and said that ZIFA condemned all forms of misconduct and would punish anyone found guilty.

The Mighty Warriors, who returned to international action for the first time since FIFA lifted their suspension, topped their group with seven points and conceded only one goal to Botswana in three games.