Zim-Cyber City Villas Selling At USD$1,1 Million

Zimbabwe Cyber City

, the first Mulk International real estate project in Zimbabwe managed through it’s locally registered subsidiary Zimbabwe Global Investments’ luxury villas are now available for sale, ranging from US$520 000 to US$1,1 million.

This was revealed in a flyer distributed by Pam Golding Properties, hence luxury five-bedroom townhouse detached villas are priced at US$1,15 million (cash price) and offer the ultimate in luxury and convenience, making it the perfect investment for those seeking an unparalleled lifestyle and besides paying cash, prospective buyers can choose a 12-month payment plan with a 5 percent booking fee of US$57 000.

A 25 percent down payment and installments of US$287 000 for four months then follows and the same 12-month payment plan also applies to a four-bedroom townhouse detached villa priced at US$1,08 million, followed by a three-bedroom townhouse villa at US$880 000 and a two-bedroom townhouse detached villa at US$520 000.

The first phase of Cyber City, a US$500 million mixed-use development envisioned as Africa’s first “smart city,” began in Mount Hampden last year.

Its initial phase includes 50 of the 233 planned luxury villas, with an expected completion timeline of 18 months to 24 months. The ambitious Zimbabwe Cyber City, spearheaded by Mulk Holdings International, aspires to be Africa’s first “smart city,” aiming to revolutionise the country’s economic and social landscape.