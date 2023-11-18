ZETDC Launch Pre-Paid Meters Upgrade Campaign

By Memory Chikavhanga

ZIMBABWE Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has started upgrading pre-paid meters to enhance efficiency and reduction of electricity transmission and distribution losses.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb yesterday, ZETDC acting managing director Mr Abel Gurupira said the upgrade will improve efficiency and use of electricity.

“The system is responsible for generating tokens when one makes a purchase or buys power, they are given a token which they then key into the meter and that meter should be able to identify and decrypt that unique token,” said Gurupira.

Engineer Gurupira explained the benefits of the project.

“We are upgrading so that the metres will be able to identify tokens generated by our system. We are resetting or giving the meter a new lease of life so that the algorithms within the organisation system and those within the metre should reciprocate. If we do not do that then the metres will be rejecting the tokens. This is in line with international best practices,” said Engineer Gurupira.

“We have seen serious savings actually in the region of millions of United States dollars through this exercise of smart metering,” he added.

Engineer Gurupira noted that, since the introduction of pre-paid smart meters the country has saved millions of dollars by promoting energy efficiency and reducing electricity transmission and distribution losses.