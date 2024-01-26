WhatsApp Adds More Exciting Features

Meta rolled out a slew of aspects for WhatsApp in 2023. It gave us some much-requested facets like the ability to edit sent messages and ship phones and movies in HD. The enterprise additionally rolled out the capability to share monitors on the cell app and add up to 32 participants to a crew video call on WhatsApp for Mac. And it looks like 2024 too, is going to be a feature-packed year for the messaging service.

According to updates from WABetaInfo, which maintains track of the whole lot WhatsApp, which includes new features in beta, there are at least three new aspects that are coming to the messaging carrier soon.

Share fame updates on Instagram

Meta apps allow cross-platform posting and sharing. For instance, you can post the same Reel on Instagram and Facebook simultaneously share a Thread submit on your Instagram story with a single tap or ship messages from Instagram to Facebook. All of it works nicely but WhatsApp is nonetheless left out of the Meta app ecosystem of cross-platform sharing. However, it seems like that’s about to change soon.

As per the current findings from WABetaInfo, Meta ought to soon let you share your WhatsApp popularity to your Instagram story with a single tap, which skill you’ll be able to cross-post content. “This advice will appear through a convenient shortcut presented to customers without delay after posting a new status,” says the website.

You can always allow or disable the characteristic but it’s best to have for people who favor to share the same updates on both platforms. The characteristic is nevertheless in beta and is said to be rolled out soon.

Share tune audio all through a video call

WhatsApp is reportedly checking out the ability to share track audio in the course of a video call with the screen-sharing option. It will allow you to now not only your display however audio too, when required. This characteristic will allow higher media collaboration. For instance, you can watch movies with your loved ones collectively on WhatsApp.

It was once first noticed via WABetaInfo for WhatsApp on iOS but it was once recently added on Android with WhatsApp 2.23.26.18 beta update. “A function to share music audio in the course of a video call is underneath development and it will be reachable in a future replace of the app,” states the website.

WhatsApp usernames are probably coming soon

Every social media app, together with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook, has a unique username for each account. WhatsApp competitor Telegram has had this characteristic for a whilst now, and Meta appears to be testing it on each the cell app and internet patron of the platform.

As of now, you need to share your range with the other character if you choose to join with them on WhatsApp. But it ought to trade with the introduction of usernames.

According to WABetaInfo, “Users will quickly be capable to customise their profiles and effortlessly connect with others the use of a unique identifier.” This will make it easier for you to locate and connect with friends, family, and contacts on the platform. While the feature was once until now noticed in development on the Android app, it was lately found on the net consumer too.

All of these features have been noticed on the WhatsApp beta app. While beta points are probably to make their way to the secure version, every so often they get postponed or cancelled altogether. But these three facets have a high possibility of making it to the closing launch due to the fact they improve the usability immensely.