President Challenges Potraz To Bridge Digital Data Devide

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged the country’s sole regulator Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to go beyond towns and educate masses in rural areas on aspects of data collection and sharing without the consent of data subjects.

The President’s sentiments were read on his behalf at the inaugural Data Privacy Week symposium in the capital yesterday.

The symposium, which seeks to promote a very complex digital world where data is controlled in a digital space, is running under the theme “take control of your data”.

The event, organised by the Ministry of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, also proffered an opportunity for the ministry to meet its stakeholders.

“I urge Potraz to go beyond towns and educate the masses in the rural areas where a lot of Data collection is taking place and shared without the consent of the data subjects. Indeed no one should be left behind,” said Mnangagwa.

He added, “The government is responsible for promotion of data privacy and it is a responsibility to be taken at a multi-sectoral approach for it to succed. Potraz said, “The use of personal data comes with responsibility to ensure that it is used ethically and privacy of individuals is respected. Individuals and stakeholders have a role in creating a culture of data privacy”.

The 2nd edition to be hold in 2025 should be with best practices shared from organizations on the measures taken to protect personal information you are in control of. It is important for the economy to digitalize towards vision 2030. The protection of data privacy is a matter of dignity.

Dr. Tatenda Mavetera said, “I encourage organizations to adopt best practices for data protection and to invest in the necessary infrastructure and human capital to ensure that personal information is secured”.