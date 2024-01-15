Welshmen Ncube Rubbishes Appointment Claims

One of the MDC-T founding members and former president Morgan Tsvangirai’s vice president Professor Welshmen Ncube has rubbished claims that he has been appointed the new Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim president by controversial secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu who has been on a rampage recalling rightfully elected members.

Rumour had it that Ncube had been elected the new leader of the Tshabangu faction replacing the charismatic Nelson Chamisa.

However, Ncube has professed ignorance over the development and rubbished the claims.

“This is all rubbish. Even if I was a lunatic, I wouldn’t agree to be the acting president,” said the fuming Ncube.

He however took a swipe at the media for being gullible and failing to ascertain facts before putting pen to paper.

“I have seen the posts and the stories all over. I wonder why the media go on to publish such stories without verifying whether what they would have gotten is true or false. I expect the media to be doing better by now,” he added.

Ncube is one of the founding members of the MDC-T that was led by Tsvangirai and was vice president together with Tendai Biti.