Chief Charumbira Booted Out Of Pan African Parliament



The president of the Pan African Parliament Chief Fortune Charumbira has been shown the exit door following allegations of sexual harrasment and embezzlement of funds.

Chief Charumbira, who has been the president of PAP since 2022 has been ousted together with his 4th vice president Francois Ango Ndoutoumeof Gabon.

The expulsion comes after Chief Charumbirawas alleged to have sexually harassed hismarried niece and he also accused of embezzling US$4.5million in PAP funding including US$4.500 on a trip to Egypt in just a year at his helm.

Documents detailing how Charumbira was abusing authority to siphon funds, fund trips for his allies and colleagues and other activities where leaked last year leading to public outcry. He however, dismissed the allegations beforeclaiming that it was an attempt to dethrone him.

The nomination of the new president and vices has been scheduled for February 21

“Following the decision of the Bureau of the Pan African Parliament at its meeting held on the 11th of January 2024 on the by-elections of Bureau Members for vacant positions, and in accordance with the PAP Rules of Procedure, the Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community Relating to the Pan African Parliament, and the Directives of the Bureau on By-elections, I hereby officially declare the position of the President, the 1st Vice President, and 4th Vice President vacant,” readsPAP communication doing rounds online.

“I hereby officially announce (that on) 21 February 2024, a virtual online regional caucus meeting will be held for nomination of candidates.” PAP’s secretariat announced.