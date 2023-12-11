We Have Enough Sugar In Stock: Mhere

Tongaat Hullet Zimbabwe boss Aiden Mhere has assured the nation that the leading sugar producer has adequate sugar for domestic and export in stock.

Mhere was responding to questions from the Editors who were drawn from different media houses around the country at an Editors/ Tongaat Hullet Zimbabwe get-together breakfast meeting in Harare recently.

He told Editors that despite the economic challenges of the current season, the sugar company has adequate sugar stocks to meet both domestic and export market commitments.

“Finally we want to assure you that despite the challenges of the current season, the sugar company has adequate sugar stocks to meet both domestic and export market commitment,” reiterated Mhere.

Meanwhile, Tongaat Hullet has since stopped the livestock production project that the company has been running for years.

The project had more than 6000 cattle which were disposed of via public auction on 30 November 2023, according to Mhere.

“We have since stopped the livestock project. We disposed of all the livestock via a public auction on 30 November 2023,” said Mhere.