“We Are Still The Most Affordable Network” says NetOne

NetOne Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile network provider by subscriber base has reiterated that they are yet to increase their data and calling tariffs, making their network the most affordable as it stands.

Speaking to a NetOne executive on the current tariff craze that has hit the market, he said they are currently worried about customer satisfaction, service delivery and affordability of their products.

“The company’s objective is to continually enhance its network infrastructure and deliver superior services to its valued customers.

Hence it is essential to emphasize that NetOne has not made any tariff hikes. The company seeks to assure its customers that their commitment to providing affordable and accessible communication services remains steadfast” said NetOne

The recent tariff reviews authorised by the Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Potraz, have caused quite a stir in the industry, with players increasing their RTGS prices by more than 100%, much pain and agony to the hamstrung subscribers without spending power.

Responding to customer feedback and pain points, the Mobile Giant has introduced social media USD bundles and made its Khuluma 24/7 offering available in USD denominations, making sure that all their clients benefit from the products.

With the new USD social media bundles, NetOne customers can enjoy access to popular platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. These bundles are attractively priced, ranging from US$1 to US$5, with daily, weekly, and monthly validity periods.

Additionally, NetOne’s Khuluma 24/7, known for its affordability, now offers USD denominations ranging from US$0.22 to US$5, catering to various communication needs. The Mobile Network Operator also provides combo bundles under its One Fusion offering, which includes OnNet and OffNet Voice, SMS, Data, WhatsApp, Streaming, and Gaming. These bundles, priced between US$6 and US$12, offer customers comprehensive connectivity options with a monthly validity period.

The company’s innovative approach aims to create value for customers and contribute to the development of communities while transforming lives. The country’s leading MNO highly values customer feedback and aligns its offerings with market demands. The availability of Mo’gigs USD bundles and Dollar a Day bundle underscores the company’s commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet customer needs.

Customers can conveniently purchase NetOne USD airtime and bundles from reputable distribution channels, including shops, Zimpost outlets, and licensed dealers. In addition, the OneMoney platform allows customers to access affordable USD bundles through a mobile application and the global USSD code *111#. By embracing electronic platforms such as Innbucks, Hot Recharge, and Click & Pay, customers can easily access goods and services on the go, reducing the cost and hassle of traditional methods. NetOne acknowledges the dynamic nature of the telecoms industry, where fluctuations and economic changes can impact operational costs and even influence tariff structures. Nevertheless, despite these challenges, NetOne remains committed to providing customers with competitive tariffs without compromising on quality and reliability. The company’s objective is to continually enhance its network infrastructure and deliver superior services to its valued customers.

Hence it is essential to emphasize that NetOne has not made any tariff hikes. The company seeks to assure its customers that its commitment to providing affordable and accessible communication services remains steadfast. The availability of diverse services and offerings, combined with competitive tariffs and dependable connectivity, demonstrates NetOne’s commitment to meeting customer expectations. NetOne takes pride in its ability to swiftly adapt and deliver significant services to its clients and communities. By harnessing the power of sustainable and inclusive digital solutions, the company aims to bridge the gap between those with bank accounts and those with OneMoney accounts, achieving meaningful progress in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications landscape. NetOne remains dedicated to furnishing customers with seamless and affordable communication services. By listening to customer feedback and aligning its offerings with market trends, NetOne strives to go above and beyond in meeting the ever-evolving communication needs of the Zimbabwean community.