Prof Murwira Commends Huawei, Chinese Gvt

By Memory Chikavhanga

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development, Professor Dr Amon Murwira has challenged the country’s education sector to focus on developing human capital that is fit for purpose and with an ability to transform knowledge into goods and services.

Speaking at the launch of “Huawei Seeds For the Future” in Harare recently, Prof Murwira said industrialization and modernisation is the goal of Zimbabwe that defines the vision 2030 which was enunciated by His Excellency President Mnangagwa.

‘We have transformed our Higher and Tertiary Education System so as to fit the purpose of producing goods and services. Institutions are now preparing students for jobs that have not yet been created through 5.0 Heritage-Based Education. Heritage means our natural resources, our people, our place of power and dignity,” said Prof Murwira.

He commended Huawei and the Government of China for the programme that will cement the long-lasting friendship of the two nations. He noted that as Zimbabwe, we should utilise the best science and technology from all over the world but on our heritage.

“For one to be considered for Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future” programme, one should be an undergraduate student at a local university studying ICT and demonstrating excellent academic acumen,” he concluded.