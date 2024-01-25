Toll fees Take A Toll Order At BeitBridge Border Post

Toll fees have now taken a toll order at Beitbridge border post (BBP) as motorists and haulage truck drivers are up in arms with responsible authorities who have upped the antenna in the hope of bringing automation at BB Post sooner rather than later.

A group of individuals and investors including Zimbabwean, South African and international entrepreneurs and financial institutions that provided the necessary foreign direct investment and financial backing for the recently USD $300 million dollar project to refurbish Beitbridge border post, has seen the border post running as a public-private partnership between the Zimbabwe Government and Zimborders Consortium under a long-term concession period.The Zimborders Consortium, manages Beitbridge Border Post (BBP) which has raised access toll fees for various vehicle categories as it seeks to bolster border automation and speed up processing times at the busiest road border post in southern Africa.

According to Zimborders in a note published on its website:

“We want to emphasise that we have not increased our toll fees in the past two years,” revealed Zimborders.

“Due to inflationary pressures on costs, regrettably, we find it necessary to implement a fee adjustment.

“As we increase automation to spur even quicker turnarounds, we continue to look forward to your patronage in experiencing the thrust to more efficient and faster turnarounds.”

Access toll fees for goods vehicles have been increased by 2,9 percent to US$207 from US$201 while abnormal loads will be charged US$355 from US$345.

For minibuses and motorcycles, the access toll fees remain unchanged at US$41 and US$6 respectively. Parking freight has been pegged at US$48 while for abnormal loads the fee is pegged at US$60.

Zimborders secured a concession agreement with the Government in 2018 to undertake the US$300 million upgrade of BBP, the region’s busiest inland port of entry.

Various increases, range from 2,9 to 3,7 percent and will take effect from February 1, 2023.

The Access toll fees for light vehicles have been increased by 3,7 percent to US$28 from US$27. Buses and light weight trucks will pay 2,4 percent more, bringing the fee to US$83 from US$81 while fees for heavy vehicles have been raised by 3,4 percent to US$119 from US$115.