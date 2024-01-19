Space X To Launch 22 Starlink Satellites

Space X is poised to launch 22 Starlink lnternet satellites in California today (January 19).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink spacecraft is set to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California during a three-and-a-half-hour window that opens at 9:15 p.m. EST (6:15 p.m. California time; 2315 GMT).

The audience can watch the launch live via SpaceX’s account on X. Coverage will begin about five minutes before the window opens.

According to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will come back to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff. It will touch down on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.