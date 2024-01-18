Steward Bank Now Connects Via Botswana For Cross Border Payments

Steward Bank Limited has established a new relationship with Access Bank {Botswana} limited to expand its options for customers when doing cross-border payments.

On Monday 15 January 2024, Steward Bank Limited processed US and EUR currency dominated for cross-border payments through Access Bank Limited to suppliers in other countries.

The Steward Bank is also able to receive inbound cross-border payments in US and EUR currency for further credit into your foreign currency through Access Bank Limited.

When you want to receive US or EUR currency cross-border transfers from anywhere in the world into individual or corporate FCA you have to notify the sender of the payment on the following Steward Bank Limited standard settlement information in advance.