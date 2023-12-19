  
NetOne Brings Christmas Cheer To Orphans

Ross Moyo
Zimbabwe’s leading Telcos, para-statal and state owned Mobile Giant NetOne has brought Christmas Cheer to orphans and the vulnerable of our society.

Representing the Mobile Giant, in a speech read on his behalf, the Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO of NetOne Engineer Raphael Mushanawani  said, “We have decided to collaborate in providing end-of-year Christmas groceries to the center.”

NetOne said their desire was to bring joy for both the orphans and those who care for them.

“This endeavor aims to bring joy and comfort to the children and staff, creating lasting memories during this celebratory time.”

The GCEO added, “Our company firmly believes in the power of collective action and that we are stronger when we share resources and expertise.”

NetOne Provides Nurturing Environment To Mentally Challenged Orphans&Vulnerable Children-GCEO

