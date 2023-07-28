More Value For Money As NetOne Adds More Unique Usd Bundles

Zimbabwe’s largest State owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) NetOne has added unique social media bundles in USD bundles giving more value for money.

The country’s leading digital solutions mobile network operator has announced the launch of new WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram bundles, denominated in US dollars. The move is aimed at providing customers with more affordable and convenient access to the social media platforms, which have become an integral part of daily communication and social interaction. Added to the social media bundles are hourly usd bundles, all aimed at increasing value to customers.

These new bundles come in various denominations and offer a range of benefits. Customers can choose from daily, weekly, and monthly options, depending on their needs and disposable income. The move is aimed at giving subscribers more flexibility and affordability in accessing mobile services, particularly in light of the challenging economic conditions.

“We are always listening to our customers and responding to their needs. We understand that the economic environment is challenging, and we intend to make it easier for our customers to stay connected and access the services they need on the go “ the NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engineer Raphael Mushanawani revealed in an exclusive to TechnoMag.

The new bundles are available for purchase through various channels, including NetOne’s online portal, and authorised dealers. Customers can also dial *379# to convert USD airtime to the desired hourly and social media bundles. OneMoney mobile financial platform, *111# also provides access to USD and ZWL airtime. InnBucks platform offers a favourable discount of 5% on all USD NetOne airtime transactions through the access code *569#

The Mobile Network Operator said it is committed to providing affordable and reliable mobile services to its customers, and the introduction of the new US Dollar social media bundles is part of its efforts to achieve that goal. The company also says it will continue to innovate and improve its services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Mobile network operators have been forced to adjust their pricing to address viability challenges against increased operating costs.

NetOne’s introduction of the new US Dollar bundles is a positive development for customers who rely daily on mobile services for communication and access to information. The move is expected to increase competition among mobile network operators and lead to more affordable and innovative services in the future. Indeed NetOne is a value for money move, recently the company has been running a CrossOver campaign which has received positive reviews from the market.

Also posting on their Facebook, NetOne said

“💰😍 Purchase the NetOne USD Instagram bundles now & enjoy seamless browsing and sharing on Instagram! 🌐📸 Stay updated, share your experiences, and connect with friends on Instagram. Dial *379# & convert your USD airtime to a bundle 💥🎉

#NetOneInstagramBundles”