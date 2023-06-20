Mangwe, Bulilima Villagers Use Zim Network For The First Time!

Another Matabeleland South community in Mangwe and Bulilima have for the first time experienced local mobile telephony services, after being marginalised for decades, primarily depending on the Botswana network for communication.

Running under the ministry of ICT’s Potraz, more under serviced and remote communities are receiving connectivity under the Universal Service Funds (USF) facility.

On Monday 19 June a base station based at Nswazi village went online and is benefiting villagers up to a radius of approximately 30 kilometres, with the radius set to expand after all installations have been done.

The villages to benefit have since time immemorial been using network from Botswana and include Mbalambi, Masunga and Kombani-Nswazi in the neighbouring country.

The infrastructure sharing method by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services is bearing fruits as telecommunication service providers Netone, Econet and Telecel will fully service the area.

As of Monday, Econet was fully operational with Netone doing some touch ups while Telecel is awaiting to set up due to logistical issues.

A tour of the base stations popularly known as boosters was led by a delegation from the regulator Potraz, ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Chief Madlambudzi, Headman Jetsheni, Headman Senganyondo, Bulilima RDC chairperson Zoolake Nyathi, senior Government officials and villagers.

The official launch is set to be held in the coming weeks after all works have been completed.