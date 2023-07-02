  
Econet Victoria Falls Marathon Goes Live

The 15th edition of the Econet Marathon went live today the 2nd of June in Victoria Falls.

 

Earlier on, Econet Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Douglas Mboweni welcomed all local and international runners to the event, and wished all participants the best in their races.

“As the headline sponsor, we proudly welcome you this great event, and wish you all the very best during your run and as you take time to enjoy this special and scenic resort of Victoria Falls with friends and family,” said Dr Mboweni.

“We have been working closely with the race’s technical organizers, the local authorities, tourism players, emergency services and many other stakeholders, and I am confident that we will host a successful event,” he added.

More in News

