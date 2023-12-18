ICT Achievers Awards To Resume Next Year

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Honourable Tatenda Mavetera has revealed that his ministry is currently in the process of resuming the ICT Awards next year.

In her keynote address, during the official opening of ICT Day Expo in Harare, Minister Mavetera said the awards were crucial in recognizing and putting innovators in the limelight to trigger interest and publicity of what Zimbabwe has as a nation and more importantly connecting these technopreneurs to their next possible deal or partner.

“The Ministry has various plans that include the resumption of tech awards in Zimbabwe to ignite interest in innovation,’’ she said

The Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Ministry launched the inaugural Young Achievers Tech Awards in 2015.