ICT Ministry Localizes Email Hosting

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera has revealed that the government will be localizing its email hosting starting next year.

Speaking during African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Commemorations in Harare this afternoon, Minister Mavetera highlighted the importance of localizing government emails

“By utilizing a.gov domain, government organizations establish trust with their online audience, assuring them that the information they receive is accurate, verified, and comes from a reliable source and this is set to start in 2024. All our ministries will be localizing our emails by using the .gov.zw domain for all communications,” she said.

She further stated that maintaining the security of online platforms is of utmost importance for government organizations and it was for this reason that the government had embarked on this move