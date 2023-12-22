FBC Holdings Appoints New CEO

FBC Holdings Limited has made a new executive appointment, with Trynos Kufazvinei as the group’s Chief Executive Officer starting on 1 January 2024.

He replaces Dr John Mushayavanhu who will be stepping down with effect from 31 December 2023. Mushayavanhu was last week kicked upstairs by President Emmerson Mnangagwa by being appointed the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor.

Other appointments include Webster Rusere who is coming as the deputy group chief executive and managing director starting next month. Abel Magwaza to be the group finance director and Alice Shumba who was elevated to the managing director of FBC insurance post effective in September 2023.

In a statement yesterday, the bank said, “Kufazvinei is a seasoned Chartered Accountant with more than 30 years’ experience. He completed his article with Price Waterhouse and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Manchester United Kingdom”.

Kufazvinei joined FBC Bank Limited in January 1998 as head of finance and administration. He was appointed to the board in October 2003 and became the group finance director in 2004 following the consolidation of the FBC group.

He was subsequently appointed the deputy chief executive of the FBC group on June 1, 2011, and has held these positions until his recent appointment as the group’s CEO.

The group said, “He is part of the core team that has been instrumental in the development and execution of corporate strategy over the years and is well-positioned to lead the FBC Holdings team and advance the growth of the FBC brand”.