Fathers Honoured Through NetOne Digital Father’s Day Campaign – GCEO Mushanawani

NetOne Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has Honoured Father

s all over the world through a speech on the occasion of the Father’s Day Braai held at Mega 2 in Hatefield, Harare for the NetOne’s Father’s Day Digital Campaign Winners which was on today 18 June 2023.

The NetOne boss gave his praiseworthy speech to all esteemed Father’s held through the Mobile Network Operator’s (MNO’s) Corporate social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter).

Engineer Mushanawani thanked everyone who participated in the MNO’s Father’s day program and also the family unit that gives Father’s the critical role they play on society stating that, “We would like to especially thank you for your support, and for taking part in the NetOne Digital Father’s Day Campaign held on our Corporate social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter), congratulations to all the winners! This has facilitated an opportunity for us to foster lasting relations and memories.

The Group CEO added, “Your support for the NetOne brand is truly humbling and valued. Stay connected on the network.

He specifically appreciated the fathers out there saying, “To all the fathers here present, I extend our appreciation for the critical role that you play in the society at large. Your love, support, and guidance does not go unnoticed. Happy Father’s Day to you all, enjoy your braai and let’s network!

“Thank you.”

Engineer Mushanawani took his time to acknowledge the presence of NetOne’s Esteemed winners, their Fathers, Invited Guests, Media Personnel, NetOne’s Management and Staff.

He further took his moment to recognize all the fathers present, on the special occasion of Father’s Day as he enanciated NetOne connecting with its customer base in a very social and light hearted space adding that “Fathers are the backbone of our families and society, and their contribution cannot be overstated.”

In the rest of his speech the Group CEO praised not only the role of the fathers, but the family unit in general as well as Zimbabwe’s Network of choice NetOne, which he said the MNO “understand the importance of family and the role that fathers play in shaping the lives of their children and society as a whole. They are our first teachers, our role models, and our pillars of strength. They inspire us to be the best version of ourselves and to strive for greatness in everything we do.”

Mushanawani also said, “As we celebrate Father’s Day, I would like to express my gratitude to all the fathers who endeavour to provide for their families and create a better future for their children. Your love, guidance, and unwavering support are truly invaluable. As you transform the lives of your families, you transform communities too!

“At NetOne, we are committed to supporting our employees by providing flexible and family-friendly conditions of service. We understand that work demands sometimes make it challenging to balance family commitments, and we seek to ensure that our employees have the support they need to succeed both at work and at home. It is against this background that we have greater appreciation for the work fathers do in shaping the lives of empowered generations.”