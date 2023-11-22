Fastjet Suspends Victoria Falls – Maun Flights

By Tarisai Mudahondo

Zimbabwe airline Fastjet suspended flights from Victoria Falls to Botswana’s tourism capital Maun due to low bookings.

The route was launched a year ago, on June 22 by then it was lucrative and promising. However, the airline faced low bookings and recently pulled out of the service of chartered flights.

Fastjet airline spokesperson Nunurai Ndawana confirmed, ” Fastjet suspended scheduled flights to Maun. However, charter and ad hoc flights will be operated at the peak of the season.

The route was expected to boost the tourism and aviation sector as it was launched just as these sectors were making a comeback following the devastating effects of Covid-19,” he said.

At the time of the launch, the Botswana Civil Aviation Authority had noted that for growth to take place in the region and African continent, the aviation and tourism sector needed to look at not only international flights but regional ones such as Fastjet.