Gvt Assures Cement Supply Improvement

By Memory Chikavhanga

The government has approved applications of cement manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and company constructions as a way of addressing the current cement shortages in the local market.

Speaking during this week’s cabinet briefing, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni highlighted that 665 applications for cement importation have been approved to ease the shortage and clear backlogs.

“A total of 665 applications for cement import had been approved amounting to 149 000 metric tonnes to ease cement shortages and clear backlogs that had been created on the market,” she said.

“The approved applications are for manufacturers of cement, wholesalers, and retailers as well as companies in the construction industry,” she added.

The government informs the nation that there is also an administrative arrangement with ZIMRA to allow the importation of cement amounting to a maximum of 5 MT (100 bags of 50 kg cement) for personal use.

The supply gap of cement is expected to decline starting December 2023.

The government continues to review the current cement supply situation and will take decisive action against errant industry players.

Players in the cement industry are encouraged to review their supply and pricing models.

“The government would also like to assure the public that it has given an ultimatum to players to review their supply and pricing models,” said Dr Nyoni.

Industry players have been allowed up to 31 December 2023 to import cement using their free funds