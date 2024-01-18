Election Data Clerks Take Swipe AT ZEC Over Unpaid Election Allowances

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) data clerks who took part during last year’s disputed election are up in arms over unpaid of their contractual obligations.

The IT experts who were in the business of capturing data used during the Presidential, Parliamentary, Senatorial and Council Elections have taken a swipe at the Commission for abusing them.

Data Clerks who were based in Mashonaland West, Hurungwe District during the elections are said to have on numerous occasions tried to ZEC over their payment but to no avail. They are said to have even tried to engage Taona Pfunye who was their District Election Officer (DEO) during that time, but, he has also not shown any interest in helping them.

“We are now desperate as there seems no solution in sight. ZEC used and abused us.

“Slim hopes of getting paid that we had are fast fading since we no longer have anywhere to seek recourse regarding our unpaid allowances,” said the disgruntled source.

Contacted for comment, ZEC was yet to respond by time of publishing

It is in the public domain that ZEC is reportedly ignoring and neglecting payment of allowances to the data capture clerks which they hired for the just ended August 2023 harmonised elections.

“We have complaints against ZEC for non-payment of allowances for the work we did during the August elections. About 80% of members seconded to ZEC for the polls in Hurungwe district have not been paid,” said the source.