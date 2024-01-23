America Feeds 2,7 Million Starving Zimbabweans

The United States of America has released millions of United States dollars as part of its efforts to fight food insecurity Zimbabwe faces after donating 11,3 million united States dollars in food aid.

WFP, the World Food Program received 11,3 million US dollars worth of food aid from USAID as part of a programme to feed 2.7 million starving Zimbabweans in rural areas.

WFP Zimbabwe said the assistance will cover 230,000 people first, after receiving the food aid from USAID in Harare this week.

Zimbabwe has lost it’s yesteryear glory status now heavily relying on assistance from donors to feed its population in recent years yet it was once Africa’s breadbasket, and a food exporter.

Zimbabwe is also facing a long-running economic crisis that is underpinned by the depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar, facing high unemployment and shortages of fresh water and electricity in addition to the hunger faced by the rural population.

Millions have been left without food to eat after drought and other climate change-induced weather changes ravaged the country’s rural areas.

WFP said the food crisis facing 2.7 million Zimbabweans emanated from poor harvests in drought–ravaged areas last farming season with the situation set to deteriorate further due to current El Nino-related low rainfall expected to return after a dry spell of two weeks from 2 February this year.