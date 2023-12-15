America, Britain Top Zim Tourists List

The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi has made revelations that American and British citizens make up the highest number of tourists that visit Zimbabwe at most of its resort sites.

Addressing the media in Harare today, Honourable Rwodzi said the rise in the number of tourists has been attributed to the good work that the Second Republic has been doing in terms of infrastructure development, and peace among other factors.

“Numbers in arrivals have been growing. They are significantly different from last year. We have 63 265 arrivals from the United States of America and 33200 arrivals from the United Kingdom. So, the writing is on the wall for everyone to see the significant rise,” said Honourable Rwodzi.

She added, “We attribute the significant rise in arrivals to the good work that the second republic has been doing. People will not visit a country where there is no peace, infrastructure development and accessibility. The biggest attraction for our tourists is our wildlife. They visit Gonarezhou, Hwange and many other sites where we have wildlife.”

However, the Minister said they still need to address issues with accessibility both by road and air.

“We still have challenges in terms of accessibility both by road and by air, so we are working hard to try and address this,” she said.