Businesses Losing Confidence ln Zim

CEO Africa Roundtable Chairman of the Board Oswell Binha presented the findings from the 3rd Quarter Business Confidence lndex .

The lndex reveals that businesses are increasingly losing confidence about the future trajectory of Zimbabwe’s economy, driven by factors such as macroeconomic instability, exchange rate and inflation volatility, policy inconsistencies and dwindling consumer confidence.

Binha presented that, “The index indicates a negative outlook for the economy with 54.5 percent of the respondents projecting that the economic environment will be worse in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2023.

The overall confidence level for the 3rd Quarter of 2023 was -40.9 which indicates that the CEOs and senior executives in the country are pessimistic about the overall economic performance”.

The Business Confidence lndex highlights the insights and opinion of the CEOs and Senior Executives from both public and private sector.