TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV Willfully Pulls Out From DStv, GoTv and Starsat

Multichoice, the parent company of DStv, Gotv, has confirmed that it will be removing Emmanuel TV from its platform, a move that has been driven by the ministry not the TV channels as widely reported, TechnoMag can confirm.

The announcement comes few days before the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released its documentary, which trails the clandestine and unspiritual activities late Prophet TB Joshua allegedly carried out at this Synagogue Church of All Nations(SCOAN)

The popular religious TV station on DSTV channel 390 was used to propagate the preaching of late TB Joshua Emmanuel TV, which was founded in 2006, has been on air worldwide on various satellites

Emmanuel TV, the television network established by the late Nigerian televangelist Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, will no longer air on MultiChoice platforms DStv and GOtv from Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

According to their Youtube video, it is the church’s decision to withdraw from the channels and this decision was made prior, and these channels are only implementing their directive.

The public announcement was made 10 days ago, some 6 days before the BBC documentary was published world wide, hence it cant be the reason for their pullout.

Emmanuel TV is going to be live on more other channels stated above, but it seems the strategy is to move it from paid tv to free and open platforms, a move which could have been informed by costs.

Emmanuel TV pays to be on DSTv, Go Tv, StarSat and this may be the major reason driving this move, since the death of TB Joshua, they could be on a cost cutting measure