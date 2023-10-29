Econet Marketing Keeps Winning

While the economic environment has been harsh for most corporates in Zimbabwe, both local and international multi national corporations, getting your brand to still stand tall has been a fall for many.

However for Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the company has been trailblazing, focusing mainly on its connectivity mandate in a highly volatile currency environment, much to the acknowledgement of respectable awarding organisations.

By Staff Writer

With a distinct marketing taste, corporate aura and brand visibility, Tariro Muchena, the General Manager Marketing at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has taken the giant ahead of its time, perfectly packaging the product to the market for quality satisfaction.

One would not cease to acknowledge the manner in which the country’s leading network provider by subscriber base, has dominated most awards events, be it tech, trade or impactful organisations.

Early in the year, The Zimbabwe International Trade fair with international, regional and all top local companies were humbled by the fintech company, ofcourse this was a race of packaging the image better, an art of marketers par excellence.

They ruled the roost during the recently held National Exceptional Awards, hosted by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) .

The awards, bankrolled by Surface Wilmar, through their brand Buttercup Margarine, recognized and celebrated the outstanding achievements of marketers and their organizations in Zimbabwe in a glamorous all-black theme with a touch of green and gold.

Econet Wireless dominated the awards ceremony, with the leading mobile network provider scooping more than 10 awards for both the organisation and for individuals with the stable inspired by their Chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni and General Manager marketing Tariro Muchena who both also walked away winners at the event.

Econet was the Diamond winner for the Best Radio Advert of the Year 2023, Econet Wireless was the Diamond winner with the ‘Hallo 25 Advert’, followed by Nyaradzo Group with their ‘Wamuwana’ advert. AFC Commercial Bank with ‘Bhengi rangu, My Bank, Ibhanga lami’ and Cashel Valley with ‘Tomango Kaboom campaign’ Advert; managed to scoop the third winner up position.

The leading mobile network provider went to scoop the Best Radio Advert of the Year 2023, Econet was the diamond with ‘Hallo 25 ‘advert, followed by Old Mutual as the platinum winner with their Old Mutual ‘Integrated

Financial Services Campaign’ advert. Stanbic with Rise Above the enterprise online advert and Nyaradzo Group with Mapolicy Manyama advert; were recognized as the third position in the print category.

In addition, Econet Wireless was the diamond winner in the category of the Best Social Media and Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year 2023 with its Econet Victoria Falls marathon campaign, with West Property coming second with its Pomona city campaign outshining Pacific Cigarette Company and Duly Holdings Limited who were both in the third place. Pacific Cigarette Company with Mafaro Pacific and Duly Holdings Limited with Duly brand awareness campaign managed to get the third-place position.

The Best Corporate Event of the Year 2023 was won by Delta Beverages with their Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival. Econet Zimbabwe won the platinum award with their Econet Victoria Falls Marathon while Jacaranda Culture & Media Corporation with their National Arts Merit Awards and Old Mutual with O’mari (product launch) were both in the position as the gold winners.

For Best Interactive Marketing/Gaming Excellence of the Year 2023, Econet Wireless was the diamond winner with their Econet Journey VR, Scan & Win challenge at ZITF 2023 followed by Zimnat as the platinum winner with their Zimnat Scratches

For the Best Promotional Campaign of the Year 2023, Econet Wireless floated on top as the Diamond winner with their Econet Hallo 25 Thematic Campaign, followed by Ecocash as the platinum winner with Chakachaya PaEcocash USD promotion while OK Zimbabwe (OK Grand Challenge) and ZITF were both on the third position as the gold winners.

Kudzai Munemo (Econet Wireless) was in first position as the Diamond winner for Brand Manager of the Year 2023, with the platinum award going to Nomagugu Matafare (National Foods Limited). The third positions were occupied by Ralph Wilson (OK Zimbabwe) and Rungano Rukawo (Nemchem).

Dr. Douglas Mboweni from Econet Wireless scooped the Diamond Winner award for Marketing oriented CEO/Managing Director of the Year 2023, followed by Kenneth Sharpe (WestProp) as the platinum winner and Aman Jyoti (Pure oil Industries) as the gold winner.

Sales Manager of the Year 2023, Darlington Mabvure from Nyaradzo Group scooped the diamond winner award. Shalmore Khuleya (Dendairy Private Limited) was the platinum winner in the same category, while Clemence Ngoni Kawadza (Econet) and Batsirai Tembo (Sixspeed Tech system) were both gold winners.

Tariro Muchena in recognition to her outstanding work this year GM- Marketing services from Econet Wireless topped as the Champion Marketer (Executive) of the Year 2023, Lesley Gibbons from Pureoil Industries as the platinum winner and Patience Dingani from Delta Corporation as the gold winner.