POTRAZ Holds Data Privacy Week Symposium

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) held the inaugural data privacy week symposium in Harare this afternoon.

The symposium which ran concurrently with the Data Privacy week 2024 under the theme “Take control of your data, was aimed at raising awareness on data protection.

In her key note addressing to officially open the Data Privacy Week Symposium, the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera called for more inclusive action to raise awareness on data protection.

“As the Ministry responsible for Information Communication Technology, it is our responsibility to let our people know how they can safely navigate the new digital world order.

It is imperative therefore that every Zimbabwean find it their duty to partner with POTRAZ in this noble cause of promoting awareness of data privacy. Indeed we need to take control of our data and no one should be left behind,” she said

The government has been at the forefront of advocating for data protection.

In 2021,the Cyber and Data Protection Act Chapter 12:07], was enacted and provides for the protection of personal Information and the designation of a Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) to oversee the protection of personal issues in Zimbabwe.