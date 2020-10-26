NetOne Property Attached Over $700 000 Rental Arears

NetOne has suffered a major blow as their high value corporate shop in Borrowdale was served with a notice of attachment and execution, which seized all removable properties from their affluent offices over failure to pay office rentals

The sheriff on Friday, in case number comA//238/2020 went away with a truckload of NetOne office furniture and computers amongst others which forced NetOne employees out of shop and business, an emotionally embarrassing moment for both the employees on ground and the big brand at large.

The plaintiff in the matter is Mutual Finance who is owed $684281 for rental fees and now with costs the bill has ballooned to $775182, a fee which NetOne must have covered without incurring this extra costs in the first case.

NetOne Shop Cleaned Up

The attached furniture included green sofa, marked dirty and shacking, 5 swivel chairs and 5 office chairs also tagged torn and shaking, 2 black sofas, LG Tv and 5 piece computer set.

The case of property attachment is usually a long process of papers exchanging hands, with warning letters, answering affidavits and court appearance before the magistrate makes a decision to allow the courts, which it seemed the court summons initially sent were either , ignored taken for granted or worse case NetOne could not settle the debt.

NetOne Desktops Computers attached

The news is now awash social media as disgruntled employees take it to the social media questioning how their company could fail to pay for office rentals of their affluent shop, yet a classical case of mismanagement, as millions have been wasted in useless battles against suspended CEO Lazarus Muchenje and his executive, while former CEO Reward Kangai is also reported to be still benefiting from NetOne House years after severing ties.

Netone is in a mess that the new board will need to prove their prowess and turn around the animal, otherwise it continues to sink into oblivion.

This mobile network used to be Zimbabwe’s most promising network, with subscribers openly ditching competition for their services but now many subscribers have just given up as the mobile network has failed in basic service like airtime provision, debit card issuance and poor network mantainance.

Like this: Like Loading...