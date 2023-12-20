Huawei Defies US Sanctions, Unveils Made-in-China Mate 60 Pro

A recent development in the tech world illustrates Huawei’s remarkable ability to innovate despite stringent US sanctions. Its newest offering, the Mate 60 Pro smartphone, is critically acknowledged inside China not only as a technological marvel but also as a significant step towards self-reliance. With its Kirin 9000S chip entirely manufactured in China, the Mate 60 Pro highlights the country’s advancements in domestic chipmaking and stands as a testament of defiance against the US measures aimed at hindering China’s tech growth.

Summary: The release of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro, powered by a Chinese-made 7nm chip, is celebrated in China as a technological achievement. This comes in response to the ongoing US sanctions, proving the Chinese tech giant’s resilience and self-sufficiency. While the US has exerted considerable effort to limit Huawei’s access to cutting-edge tech, the company has managed to cultivate domestic solutions that challenge those restrictions.

The launch of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro coincided with US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo’s visit to China, a moment laden with symbolic significance. More than 10,000 components, including the crucial Kirin 9000S chip designed by HiSilicon, Huawei’s chip division, and fabricated by SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation), are reported to be domestically produced.

This is a significant step forward given the US’s CHIPS and Science Act and their efforts to block China’s access to vital semiconductor manufacturing tools, such as ASML’s EUV lithography equipment. Despite these barriers, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro emerges not only viable but also competitive, featuring capabilities like satellite calling that are novel even compared to industry giants like Apple’s iPhone.

The phone’s successful debut underscores the limits of US sanction efficacy and has spawned notable demand in China, proved by queues at local Huawei stores and positive sales projections. Beijing’s substantial investment in its tech sector appears to be paying dividends, enabling companies like Huawei to not only survive but to flourish under the weight of these international constraints.