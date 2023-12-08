CAG Wins Best Transporter Of The Year Award

The country’s leading transporters, CAG Travellers Coaches have scooped a prestigious award for this year’s best Transport Solution and Management Project with the first runner-up being Inter Africa followed by Trip Trans.

CAG Travellers Coach Director Dr Afra Nhanhanga received the award under the Zimbabwe Project Management Achievements Awards.

The awards were organized by the Chartered Institute of Project Managers Zimbabwe (CIPMZ) and were held at a local Harare hotel last night.

CIPMZ said, “CAG Travellers Coaches won the Transport Solution and Management Project after delivering an innovative solution to the transportation challenge, showing excellence in its design, implementation and management”.

The bus operator also showed commitment to sustainability and efficiency while having a positive impact on the community.