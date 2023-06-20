All Set For The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon

All is set for the biggest calendar event in Victoria Falls as Econet Wireless Zimbabwe hosts the Victoria Falls Marathon, this time around falling upon us this winter season, slated on the 2nd of July 2023

The deadline for entries according to the website is 22 June or sooner if race capacity is reached.

Developed in conjunction with the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe, the Victoria Falls Marathon is a World Athletics and AIMS (Association of International Marathon and Distance Races)

The marathon provides a platform for both local and international runners to challenge themselves against the best! The route is varied in terms of terrain, with some incredible scenery and opportunity to see wildlife along the way. It is well supported by regular water points, all well managed by the sponsors.

A full 42.195km marathon, 21.0975km half marathon, 21km half marathon relay (two runners combining 10.5km each to complete a 21km race) and an approximately 7km fun run are all available. The race starts in Vic Falls town, and then crosses over the Vic Falls Bridge, briefly into Zambia, offering the social runner some of the most spectacular scenery in Africa, the route continues along Zambezi Drive through wildlife areas.

Besides the breath-taking landscapes one will encounter on the marathon, there is plenty more to do and see. Known as the adventure centre of Africa, for good reason, Victoria Falls has a wealth of activities available!