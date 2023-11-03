Jumira Appointed New Liquid C2 Business CEO

Oswald Jumira has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ C2 business unit.

He will drive Liquid C2’s growth, innovation and strategy in the cloud and cyber security business. Jumira was the CEO of Vaya Technologies (Vaya), one of the business units of Cassava Technologies.

In his acceptance speech, Jumira said he was honoured to be appointed to the new position and pledged to accelerate the brand’s growth.

“I am honoured to be appointed to this position and, most importantly, leading a group of dynamic professionals passionate about cloud adoption in Africa and ensuring secure digital transformation for our clients through our cyber security solutions. I intend to deepen the relationships with our local and global strategic partners and to accelerate our already stellar growth through product innovation and customer service,” said Jumira.

Commenting on his appointment, Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said Jumira’s appointment was going to take the company further.

“Oswald’s appointment as CEO of our Cloud and Cyber Security business was a natural choice for us. He has been a member of the senior management team for many years, including as CEO of Vaya Technologies. He has deep industry relationships, is well respected for his ability to execute business plans and is the right person to drive Liquid C2’s growth and securely enable the digital transformation journeys of our customers,” Pemhiwa said.

A seasoned ICT professional, Jumira has over 15 years of experience in technology and business development across numerous African countries.

Before he was appointed the CEO of Liquid C2, Oswald served as the CEO of Vaya Technologies Limited, a Cassava Technologies company where he led a team focusing on building and scaling commercially viable digital products in the agriculture, healthcare, logistics and education space.

Jumira also worked with fintech startups in Nigeria and Kenya, specialising in how to drive the adoption of digital financial services.