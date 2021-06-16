Zupco Launches ”Vaya NeZupco App”, e-ticketing, booking inter-city routes

Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) has launched ”Vaya Ne Zupco” partnering with Strive Masiyiwa’s Econet platform named VAYA.

Speaking during the launch earlier this morning, Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said this marks a great improvement in the way the mass public transporter operates.

The introduction of the convenient platform will allow one to buy tickets and book seats online through a partnership with Vaya.

The concept termed ‘Vaya neZupco’ will see passengers now paying for their bus fares via web and mobile platforms like Ecocash.