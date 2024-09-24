ZUJ, Misa, CPJ Condemn Attacks On journalists in Gaza

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Secretary General, Perfect Hlongwane has expressed concern over the death statistics of journalists working in Gaza who are caught inbetween the Israeli Palestinian crossfire.

“The killing of journalists is condemned in the strongest terms,” he said. “People must not be killed for their profession or the truth. It is heart-wrenching to witness the suffering of our colleagues in Gaza.

“Such violence against those who seek to inform society is barbaric and must not be tolerated.”

SG Hlongwane urged the United Nations to take immediate action to safeguard journalists covering the conflict.

Complementing the ZUJ SG, MISA Zimbabwe chairperson Golden Maunganidze said no story is worth dying for, adding that what is happening in Palestine is unacceptable.

The Misa chair cautioned that the targeting of journalists in Palestine could lead to a media vacuum, depriving the public of vital information.

“If journalists flee the profession out of fear, the ordinary person will be deprived of the truth. This undermines our role as watchdogs in society,” he said.

“We urge the Israeli government and all stakeholders to respect international conventions that protect journalists.”

Non Governmental Organisations and those representing Zimbabwe’s media personnel also added their weight in calling for the protection of journalists as violence continues to escalate in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This appeal follows alarming reports indicating that at least 140 journalists have lost their lives in Gaza since hostilities erupted on October 7, 2023.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), this period has been the deadliest for journalists globally.