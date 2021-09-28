ZOL Zimbabwe Launches 60 More New  LTE Stations for High Density Areas, For Just $100 RTGS

ZOL Zimbabwe, an Internet Service Provider under Liquid Intelligent has gone on an aggressive mass market take over drive, introducing more site for low cost internet accessible to anyone with a mobile device that accepts 4g network.

In a latest press release update ZOL Zimbabwe said that they have unveiled 60 more BTS to cover high density residential areas and for only $100 RTGS, one can explore the service without limits.

The service will be covered by their data sim card Wibroniks, an LTE enabled sim card that connects directly to their various base stations dotted around the nation.



The covered neighborhoods are:

Zengeza 4 Chitungwiza Seke Unit F Chitungwiza Glen View Main Harare – Glen View Kentucky Harare – Hatfield New Marimba Park Harare – Kambuzuma Glenorah Chembira Harare – Glenorah Warren Park D Harare – Warren Park D Kuwadzana Roundabout Harare – Kuwadzana Hogerty Hill Harare – Hogerty Hill Budirio 5 Cabs Harare – Budiriro Nkwisi Park Harare – Byo Road

The pilot project had initially seen a slow uptake as many Zimbabweans were limited to certain areas only with little coverage while other customers initially complained that the sim was locked to certain areas.

However the next potential game changer will get hundreds of thousands migrating to the the LTE service as they bundle it with the critical components mainly network availability, Speed and price, the top issues that have driven service uptake in Zimbabwe.

The service is not the first in Zimbabwe , we have other none mobile network operators who are encroaching this GSM gold mine with old players like Africom and Powertel pioneering mobile data connectivity on the go, but were greatly limited with technology issues as they drove their connectivity via WCDMA technology, a technology that is dying slowly and loosing frequency allocation.

Latest LTE Player has been Dandemutande as well who recently launched the same service, but based on fixed wireless service terminals supported by Facebook wifi. The hotspots are however limited in terms of location and access, they also do have an LTE product they are rolling out as well for the mass market

The LTE by Liquid intelligent is however going to be a game change in terms of distribution and access, with their own SIM cards ready to connect the mobile user on the go, this move speaks volumes to those who need affordable internet at home