ZODSAT CEO Chimambo Wins ZIST Award In ICT And Innovation

Arnold Chimambo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZODSAT company which provide far-reaching and affordable connectivity for everyone, anywhere in Southern Africa has won the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) award in ICT and Innovation.

The 38 year old Innovative CEO has won several awards from different sectors of the economy excelling in the ICT Industry.A young Entrepreneur, Chimambo represents the younger generation having scooped the award targeting the business Community, private and public sector.

Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking is a brainchild of academic Doctor Muzamhindo.Zist will be holding its much awaited annual conference in Kariba hosting President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the cabinet, Civic Society and Non-governmental organizations amongst many other stakeholders.The Annual conference will be held from 2-4 December under the theme, “Leveraging Strategy To Propel Zimbabwe To Higher Business And Economic Frontiers.”

Meanwhile the ICT and Innovation Award winners company ZODSAT CEO Chimambo revealed a various array of ICT related services and Products they cover:

