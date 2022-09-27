ZODSAT CEO Chimambo Wins ZIST Award In ICT And Innovation

Arnold Chimambo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZODSAT company which provide far-reaching and affordable connectivity for everyone, anywhere in Southern Africa has won the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) award in ICT and Innovation.
The 38 year old Innovative CEO has won several awards from different sectors of the economy excelling in the ICT Industry.A young Entrepreneur, Chimambo represents the younger generation having scooped the award targeting the business Community, private and public sector.
Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking is a brainchild of academic Doctor Muzamhindo.Zist will be holding its much awaited annual conference in Kariba hosting President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the cabinet, Civic Society and Non-governmental organizations amongst many other stakeholders.The Annual conference will be held from 2-4 December under the theme, “Leveraging Strategy To Propel Zimbabwe To Higher Business And Economic Frontiers.”
Meanwhile the ICT and Innovation Award winners company ZODSAT CEO Chimambo revealed a various array of ICT related services and Products they cover:
“Mission
We are on a mission to get everyone within our reach connected
– whether rural, remote or urban. We are driven, resourceful
and continuously evolving to deliver reliable and affordable
Internet connectivity for all, that’s what we do. As a leading
upcoming internet service provider in Zimbabwe, our market
focus is on providing essential VSAT, WiFi & High Speed Fibre
internet to connect homes, communities, and businesses across
the country.
Our VSAT Internet Service even goes beyond urban, rural, and
remote Zimbabwe, extending across Southern Africa, specifically,
Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia.
History
ZODSAT (PVT) LIMITED emerged out of the founder’s vision for
developing better solutions for the African community along
with ways in which the company could assist people do business
through affordable far-reaching connectivity.
“With its Parent Company ZODSAT Global Limited UK, which is
based in Greater Manchester after developing from a small
consulting firm, the organization was formally registered as
a limited liability company in Harare Zimbabwe under the
Companies Act [24:03].
2
Zodsat (PVT) Limited staff have successfully earned the trust of
clients, especially rural and remote individual internet users by
dedication and hard work to provide essential VSAT, WiFi and
High Speed Fibre internet to connect homes, communities, and
businesses across the country.
We discovered that the key to success is in our presence in the
unserved, underserved communities with little or no internet
connectivity, by providing them with affordable and reliable
internet.
“Central to our business operations is bridging the digital divide
for our local farmers, mines, rural communities, schools, game
parks, safaris, and holiday resorts outside fibre and all areas
cable zones.
Expertise
We have over 5 years’ experience
in the VSAT, WiFi & Fibre
industry. Our seasoned team of
technicians and engineers will
help you get your site connected
and online.
Support
We support you 24/7/365
through our dedicated
Customer Services experts.
We are constantly online to
ensure any incidents which
need immediate attention are
addressed.
Quick VSAT Installations
We can easily deploy a VSAT
system anywhere in Southern
Africa, and under normal
circumstances, set up your
internet in less than 2 hours.
Customer Experience
We offer personalised service,
tailored to our customers’
individual needs and
preferences. A standard of care
that our customers have come
to expect and appreciate
over the years.
4
“VSAT Internet Broadband Service – Zodsat delivers essential
broadband to communities, businesses and families across
the country. Supply and Installation of the equipment come
as a complete package, and monthly broadband packages are
available for home and business, with a range of speeds for
different internet needs.
VSAT Backhauling – ZODSAT’s backhaul and trunking solutions
enable remote communities to access the IP backbone or global
voice traffic with a seamless interface that is cost-effective,
rapidly deployed and flexible.
“Telecom Site Power Systems – ZODSAT has partnered Flexenclosure
eSite™ x10 which is the world’s first telecom site power system
purpose-built for outdoor telecom sites and to outdoor telecom
standards. It is a patented, sealed tamper-proof outdoor
rectification unit with passive convection cooling, no filters, no
moving parts and it requires no maintenance.
Data Centre Infrastructure – ZODSAT has partnered Flexenclosure to
provide FLEXIBLE, ENERGY EFFICIENT AND FAST TO DEPLOY eCentre™
“Datacentres which is a custom-designed prefabricated data centre
building that can be fully pre-equipped and tested in the factory.
A modular prefabricated alternative to traditional structures,
eCentre has a project duration typically five times shorter than a
brick and mortar facility and unparalleled predictability in terms
of time, cost, quality and energy efficiency, all guaranteed by
Flexenclosure.
02. Fibre Internet Connectivity
Zodsat provides fibre-optic cables to connect your home,
with greater speeds over longer distances, providing faster
and more reliable performance than older, copper-based ADSL lines.
3.
“Engineering Services
Zodsat has a team of highly skilled and experienced personnel
to carry out various engineering services such as site surveys for
technical feasibility studies (fibre network, microwave radio, VSAT,
mobile MNO, RAN and core network overlay).
The company also provides project and contract management
services for the above fields. Zodsat is a member of the
Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ) and Zimbabwe Institute of Engineers ZIE.
“We offer high speed internet connectivity using VSAT satellite
technology for areas where terrestrial Internet connections
and/or voice access are not available, not reliable or not good
enough.
Our satellite communication is available across Southern Africa,
with future growth plans to connect anyone in Africa.
“Our service and internet connectivity is well appreciated for
Small to Medium Offices (SOHO/SME) but also caters for industry,
mining, education and tourism sectors in Africa.
Urban:
CBDs, Businesses,
Residential Homes
Rural:
Business Centres,
Schools, Homesteads
Remote:
Farms,
Mines, Hotels,
Game Reserves
8
“Clients
Our clients are mainly residential, and also small and mid-size
companies, primarily located throughout Zimbabwe, however
some of our clients are also from the across the borders,
specifically, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.
Our clients represent a diverse range of industries including:
Education Hospitality Mining, Farming, Banking, Engineering
Medical Printing, Non-Profits
Far & Wide Zimbabwe.
“Emails
info@zodsat.com
sales@zodsat.com
customerservices@zodsat.com
accounts@zodsat.com
Office Phones
Landline: +263 (0242) 251 169
Alternative Landline: +263 86 4455 4455
WhatsApp: +263 86 44 55 44 55
Support
Mobile: +263777969770
WhatsApp: +263777969770
Social Media
facebook.com/ZODSAT
linkedin.com/company/zodsat-global-limited
instagram.com/zodsat/
Website
https://zodsat.com/ “
Comments