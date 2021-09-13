ZOCC dominates National Aids Council Awards

Zimbabwe Online Content Creators (ZOCC) Journalists dominated at friday’s National Aids Council (NAC) awards held at the Rainbow Towers Hotel formerly Sheraton Hotel in Harare.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa officiated the NAC media awards with only ZOCC members scooping all the three spots in the online media category.

Sly Media scoo ped the first prize, followed by Health Times and third winner was TechMag.TV reporter Crucial Kuwanga.

Such was the domination by the ZOCC journalists at the NAC awards that Online media category winner, second runner up, and third place were all reserved for only the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators members.

The country’s top journalists shone at the 2020 National Aids Council awards after all the ZOCC affiliates made their organisation proud.Such was their total domination it seemed able journalists only come from this stable.

Zimbabwean media has been accused of being polarised however the awards have confirmed that the traditional media houses have been found legging behind.This is evidenced in the state run Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN), ZBC Online which did not make the grade in the online category.

Zocc is a media association that seeks to achieve ethical, professional and credible online content creation in Zimbabwe with over 50 media houses and

over 180 journalists founded by Toneo Rutsito and like minded scribes.