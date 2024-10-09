ZMF Gains International Recognition for Promoting Responsible Mining in Zimbabwe

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) is set to further its international recognition by presenting a paper on “Mining Opportunities in Zimbabwe” at the prestigious 26th China Mining Conference, scheduled to take place in Tianjin, Miaujiang, from the 15th to the 18th of October 2024. The annual conference, which has been running since 1999, is one of the world’s largest and most influential mining exhibitions. This year’s theme, “Promoting Mining Cooperation for a Better Future,” emphasizes global collaboration in the mining industry.

ZMF, Zimbabwe’s largest organization representing over 2 million artisanal and small-scale miners, is at the forefront of promoting responsible mining practices in Zimbabwe. The federation’s president, Henrietta Rushwaya, has been instrumental in championing policies that enhance access to finance, technology, and training for small-scale miners, contributing significantly to the sector’s formalization. Under her leadership, ZMF has worked to align Zimbabwe’s mining sector with international standards, emphasizing environmental sustainability, safety, and transparency.

At the upcoming China Mining Conference, ZMF will highlight the vast investment opportunities in Zimbabwe’s mining sector, following a successful engagement at the China Gold Conference in July 2024, where Rushwaya showcased Zimbabwe as a safe and lucrative investment destination. This follow-up invitation further solidifies ZMF’s standing in the global mining community and underscores its commitment to responsible mining.

The small-scale mining sector, which contributes over 60% of Zimbabwe’s export receipts, plays a pivotal role in the country’s economy. Through initiatives led by ZMF, the sector has seen significant improvements in productivity and formalization. These efforts not only boost the country’s mining output but also ensure that artisanal miners have access to essential resources, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable mining industry.

As Zimbabwe continues to push towards its Vision 2030 goals, ZMF’s participation in international forums like the China Mining Conference serves as a testament to its commitment to responsible mining practices and international cooperation. This event will provide Zimbabwe with the platform to showcase its mining potential to a global audience, further enhancing investor confidence in the country’s mining sector.