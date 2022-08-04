ZIST Hosts Prof Mthuli Ncube : Breakfast Dialogue Meeting

All roads lead to Cresta Msasa, Harare this morning 8-10am when Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube will today be hosted by the Dr Tinashe Muzamhindo led Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) on a theme “Enriching Debate On The Economy: Interface With Treasury On The 2022 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy.”This comes after RBZ Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya released Gold Coins as a store of value to reign in inflation and ZIST having hosted the Rbz Governor and later on Minister Of Industry Sekai Nzenza’s Director for Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Supported by Industry players as Lafarge’s Procurement Director Ms Memory Ngulube who spoke at a recent Zist function on how Lafarge Digitalized through social media with their Muvaki Chatbox a meeting where Engineer Oswell Chakwanda MD FTY Pvt Ltd supported digitalizing Zimbabwe with CEO Dr Rinos Mautsa and Minister Sekai Nzenza supporting strategic thinking by leveraging business networks to deliver Corporate Excellence.

Lafarge Director for Procurement, Ms Memory Ngulube said at the Zist function, Social Media Impacts modern business networking adding that “networks should be more relational than theoretical.” Ms Ngulube added that, relational capital, social capital, reputational capital goes beyond the financial capital invested for business sustainability.”

Ms Ngulube spoke on how Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe LCZ has used openness and inclusivity in her own words, which led to, “Business growth in Covid 19 via Social Media.LCZ launched the Lead Retail Platform and Muvaki Chatbox,” an online internet based social media platform as Lafarge’s business networking tool.”

Today beckons, this also after Mthuli Ncube met civil service unions with with restive government workers insisting on USD salaries.

TechnoMag has it on good Authority the findings of the closed door meeting that happened four days ago between Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima, civil service unions; with Media barred and restive government workers insisting on USD salaries on the 1st August 2022.

Finance minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is, today expected to set the record straight that has not been made public but due to investigations by TechnoMag, Mthuli met heads of civil service unions as restive State workers continued to demand US-dollar salaries to cushion against runaway inflation and a collapsing local currency.

The meeting was also attended not only by the Principal Ministers but by their ministries encompassing Public Service Secretary Simon Masanga, Cecilia Alexander, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) amongst other stakeholders.

Initially Masanga had written to the unions that,

“Following our meeting on 19 July 2022 and your request to have a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to discuss the conditions of service of members of the Public Service, your request was granted,” said Masanga.

“In light of the above, a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1430hrs at Rainbow Towers. Accordingly, workers representatives are invited to the meeting.”

Civil servants have called strikes over the past couple of months demanding better conditions of service as the Zimbabwe dollar collapsed in value and inflation surged to 257%, one of the highest in the world.

A two-day strike called last week however, failed to get support with union leaders blaming threats by the employer for the poor turnout.

“Some were going to work so that they could be seen to be there because of past threats by government. Remember nurses are under investigation and hearings are being scheduled as we speak,” said one of the leaders.

Meanwhile, Monday’s Civil Servants and Today’s Zist meeting comes after Professor Ncube’s mid-term fiscal policy review and supplementary budget presented last week ignored demands by civil servants for a minimum salary of US$540 paid in the United States currency.

TechnoMag exclusively has in possession Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) document stating,

“UPDATE ON DISCUSSION OF SERVICE MEMBERS OF PUBLIC SERVICE WITH HON. MINISTER OF FINANCE Date: 01 August 2022.

“The discussion today with the Hon. Minister of Finance and the Minister of Labour as the facilitator and leaders of all public sector federations dwelt on a number of conditions of service matters. The President of ZCPSTU was first to present the workers’ demands namely; a justifiable demand for USD salary with a value equivalent to pre-October 2018 levels, implementation of agreed to non-salary benefits, inclusion of workers in the governance of the GEMS and Pension Funds and the need for a universal medical allowance to all civil servants.

“The Min.of Finance in response stressed that the Government treats the welfare of civil servants as a priority but was unequivocal that Government does no yet have the capacity to pay the entire salary bill in USD salaries. The Government will however review the situation in September to see if there is scope to increase the USD and as well the ZWL components premised on revenue inflows. He did not rule out the possibility of part USD salaries though but was cautious to commit himself on it.

“On the GEMS and Pension Schemes, the Hon.Minister consented with the workers on inclusivity and promised to look at the workers concerns of exclusion raised in the workers’ presentation.The workers were able to demonstrate the desperate situation regards their survival and challenged the Hon.Minister to find a plan to safeguard the value of wages so that they can be able to reproduce themselves for the good of country.

“As way forward, the Hon. Minister of Labour asked that we wait for September to see how far Government will go towards meeting our expectations in terms of the cost of living and the future of our work.”

With the above exclusive only given to TechnoMag, The mind-term review was dismissed by Harare East MP and former finance minister Tendai Biti as a damp squib which missed an opportunity to address challenges facing ordinary Zimbabweans.

­

Today hence will be interesting to see how Dr Tinashe Muzamhindo and his think tank Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking ZIST would bring this on the fora at Cresta Msasa in Harare.

Part of the panel at the much anticipated debate are, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Vice President Charlton Chimbira, Ropafadzo Gwanetsa(PRO Director CAE Schweppes), Mishek Ugaro Banker and Vice President of Zimbabwe Economic Society (ZES), Josephine Takundwa MD Earthlink Technologies, Danisa Chinamasa CEO Quality Management Institute of Zimbabwe moderated by Nyaradzo V. Mavindidze.

Professor Mthuli Ncube recognition and being hosted by the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (Zist) as one of the country’s leading strategic minds should get the nation focused again.

Zist is a local think-tank responsible for solution-oriented ideas and focused thinking in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Dr Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo told TechnoMag that their focus and main thrust was to provide strategy through engagements and critical thinking.

“Zimbabwe needs cognitive knowledge to develop a proper economic recovery framework for total transformation. Mindset transformation is key for positivity using home-grown solutions,” he said.

“There is no doubt, Africa is rising. Africa remains the only continent whose capacity for growth now and in the future is so vast that the only limitation is the extent to which plans are executed following clear strategies,” he said.

“With multimillion dollar projects planned across the continent over the next few decades, it is critical that the leaders, entrepreneurs, and general populace truly recognise that we are standing on the cusp of something truly special if our thinking is right!

“The role of strategic thinking in this progressive future can never be over-emphasised. We sincerely look forward to you joining us on this journey of shaping this future.”

Recently ZIST recognized

Zimbabweans making a permanent positive impact on the nation such as Econet Wireless Zimbabwe chief executive Douglas Mboweni, Nyaradzo Group founder Philip Mataranyika, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO Winnie Muchanyuka, Picco Construction CEO Rinos Mautsa and ophthalmologist, philanthropist and arts benefactor Dr Solomon Guramatunhu, as well as Dandemutande Investments chief executive Never Ncube.

*ZIST can be contacted at admin@zist.co.zw*