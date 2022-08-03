ZINARA Raises $ZWL Toll Fees

Zimbabwe National Road Administration has increased local toll fees with effect from 3 August 2022, however toll fees in foreign currency remain unchanged.

“In terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021 , toll fees which are pegged in foreign currency are payable in local currency at the prevailing foreign auction rate.

“In a statement ZINARA “ We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from August 2022 , the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021,”

Light vehicles will now pay $860 up from $700 while minibus pay $1,290 from $ 1050 with buses paying $1,720 from Heavy Trucks will now also pay $2,150 and Haulage trucks now pay $ 4,300.

Speaking during a media tour of the border town, a month ago the transport Minister Felix Mhona also revealed government had already set in motion plans to refurbish Chirundu, Forbes and Kanyemba border posts to levels at Beit Bridge.

ZINARA, which has been receiving positive reviews, is financing dualisation and rehabilitation of roads leading into the town and around it.