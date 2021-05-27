ZINARA funds number plate imports – Minister Mhona

The challenges related to vehicle number plates have not spared the country with Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Mr Felix Mhona saying Zinara has chipped in with funding to import as part of efforts to end the problem since most motorists were taking ages to take delivery of the plates from the Central Vehicle Registry.

Minister Mhona said

“We witnessed a shortage in the past month or so, as I sit here Zinara has availed funding so that we procure number plates. Why Zinara, it is because they are also an interested party, so that they procure number plates that are enough.

“But that is not the solution, we have to manufacture our plates locally. I am glad that our institutions of higher learning have done a noble project in trying to come up with a product,” said Minister Mhona.

The issue of number plates had the judiciary entangled recently when the courts ruled against charging the issuance of number plates in United States Dollars as illegal.