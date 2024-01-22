ZINARA Dismisses New Tollgates Claim

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has refuted reports that additional tollgates have been added to the current complement.

ZINARA was responding to reports that the government has gazetted new toll fees, a full two weeks after the authority had already started implementing them.

Posting on their X account, ZINARA notified its clients that no new tollgates have been established yet.

“SI 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established. Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates” read the statement.

The report stated that a new toll gate has been gazetted

just before the Goromonzi turn-off, a mere 10.5 km before the existing toll gate.

It is said a recent Statutory Instrument, which set new toll fees, had included all identified ‘tolling points’ some of which are yet to be established as toll gates.

However, ZINARA says such reports are not true and should be ignored.